Ochoa gets perfect Azteca send-off as Mexico beat Czechs

If Wednesday's World Cup match marked the last time Guillermo Ochoa appears in Mexico colours, the 40-year-old goalkeeper could not have wished for a better send-off.

Brought on for the last 12 minutes with his team 2-0 up against the Czech Republicand cruising into the knockout phase as Group A winners, Ochoa lapped up the acclaim of fans at the Azteca stadium, the venue where he made his senior debut with Club America in 2004.

Making his sixth and final appearance at the World Cup, Ochoa maintained the clean sheet began by Raul Rangel as Mexico scored again late on to finish 3-0 winners.

Mexico will play at the Azteca in the round of 32 but barring a goalkeeping emergency he is unlikely to get on the pitch.