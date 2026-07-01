Khulna street corners turn into mini stadiums

At Shibbari Mor (intersection) in Khulna city, three people stood on the seat of a rickshaw parked by the roadside.

The group comprised a woman and two men. Two wore Brazil jerseys, while the third one wore an Argentina shirt. The young Argentina supporter held a vuvuzela.

At that moment, the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Brazil was under way at Houston Stadium in the United States. In the 29th minute, Kaishu Sano fired a shot that found the back of Brazil’s net.

The young man in the Argentina shirt immediately celebrated by blowing his vuvuzela, while disappointment spread across the faces of the two Brazil supporters standing beside her.

Cheers, shouts and the piercing sound of vuvuzelas quickly transformed the entire area into an atmosphere unlike any other.