FIFA World Cup
Khulna street corners turn into mini stadiums
At Shibbari Mor (intersection) in Khulna city, three people stood on the seat of a rickshaw parked by the roadside.
The group comprised a woman and two men. Two wore Brazil jerseys, while the third one wore an Argentina shirt. The young Argentina supporter held a vuvuzela.
At that moment, the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Brazil was under way at Houston Stadium in the United States. In the 29th minute, Kaishu Sano fired a shot that found the back of Brazil’s net.
The young man in the Argentina shirt immediately celebrated by blowing his vuvuzela, while disappointment spread across the faces of the two Brazil supporters standing beside her.
Cheers, shouts and the piercing sound of vuvuzelas quickly transformed the entire area into an atmosphere unlike any other.
The three standing on the rickshaw were Aishwarya, her husband and her brother from Kanainagar village in Mongla, Bagerhat.
Along with thousands of football enthusiasts, they had travelled to Shibbari Mor in Khulna to watch the opening match of the knockout stage.
Aishwarya said, “My husband and I support Brazil, while my brother supports Argentina. Many people gather here to watch the matches together. That is why we travelled all this way to Khulna to enjoy the first knockout match with everyone.”
On Monday night, during the Brazil–Japan match, thousands of spectators filled Shibbari Mor with excitement. Some watched alongside friends, while others held their young children as they followed the game.
Some sat on the roofs of battery-powered three-wheelers, while others climbed onto the pedestal of the sculpture at Shibbari Mor to watch the giant screen.
When Casemiro scored Brazil’s equaliser, the roar from the crowd at Shibbari Mor seemed to rival the atmosphere inside the stadium in Houston.
After the goal, Brazil supporter Abu Hena shared his excitement. Regaining his composure, he said, “I knew we would make a comeback. The team is improving gradually. Perhaps this time we will finally win our sixth World Cup.”
The Khulna City Corporation has arranged giant screens at Shibbari Mor, the Zia Hall premises and Shahid Hadis Park for public viewing.
However, local organisations and residents have also organised screenings at almost every major intersection across the city.
Spectators have stayed up late into the night to immerse themselves in the excitement of the World Cup.
Later that night, hundreds of spectators also gathered at Boyra Mohila College Mor. Among them was Argentina supporter Soham Roy, who had brought along his young child.
He said, “Football is all about passion. Today, we are supporting Japan as Asia’s representative. Watching the match together with everyone makes the experience truly special.”
From Boyra Mohila College Mor through Baikali Mor, Noyabati, and the Notun Rasta area, at least 10 separate venues drew hundreds of football fans.
Some erupted in celebration, while others watched with anxiety and anticipation. Every street corner had transformed into a temporary mini stadium.
At Noyabati Mor, the electricity suddenly went out during the match. A mango vendor had been following the game not only on the giant screen but also on his mobile phone placed on his cart.
As soon as the power failed, a large crowd gathered around his phone. With their eyes fixed on the small screen, everyone continued sharing the joy of the World Cup together.
Brazil and Argentina houses draw attention
Flags of countries participating in the FIFA World Cup decorate every corner of Khulna—from narrow streets and rooftops to balconies and business establishments.
The flags of Brazil and Argentina dominate the cityscape, although the flags of Germany, Spain, Portugal, Iran and Morocco are also visible.
In many neighbourhoods, supporter groups have displayed banners featuring both their favourite team's flag and their own photographs to express their support.
Beyond flags, festoons and banners, two houses on Keshablal Road in South Pabla, Daulatpur, have become major attractions.
Located only a few hundred yards apart, one house is painted in the colours of Brazil’s national flag, while the other reflects the blue and white of Argentina.
The large two-storey house owned by Mohammad Faisal Ahmed is widely known as the “Brazil House”.
He said, “In 2018, I spent nearly Tk 400,000 to paint the house in the colours of Brazil’s flag. Many people come to see it. Everyone in the area knows it as the ‘Brazil House’, and that gives us great joy.”
Directly behind Faisal Ahmed’s residence stands the “Argentina House”. Argentina supporter Foyez Hawlader painted his home in blue and white in 2022. Since then, both houses have become popular attractions for supporters of Brazil and Argentina.