Ancelotti promises Brazil will bounce back after World Cup exit

The Italian has a contract through to the next World Cup in 2030 and he quickly dismissed any suggestion that he would step down now.

"I don't think this is the end. I think this is the start of a new cycle," the 67-year-old insisted.

"I think with the squad they have, Brazil could have competed right to the end of this World Cup, even considering what happened in today's game."

Brazil's wait to win another World Cup will now stretch beyond quarter of a century, with their last title coming in Japan in 2002.

Their last-16 exit here makes this their worst World Cup showing since 1990, when they were beaten at the same stage by Argentina.

"What I can say, what we can do and what we are going to do, is keep working hard for the national team, keep trying to improve and find new ideas," Ancelotti added.

"I think we have done a good job, but this is football and this is sport. You just have to deal with it, deal with the sadness and the taste of defeat.

"I am very much used to this and we will handle this. We will use it as fuel going forward."