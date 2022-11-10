Man City, Liverpool win as Arsenal, Spurs crash out of League Cup

Manchester City increased the pressure on Graham Potter with a 2-0 win over Chelsea to progress to the last 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday as Arsenal and Tottenham crashed out.

The Gunners were beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton, while Spurs laboured to a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest despite starting Harry Kane.

Holders Liverpool also survived a scare as they needed penalties to see off League One Derby after a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

City won the battle of two much-changed sides at the Etihad as two goals in five second-half minutes from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez put Pep Guardiola's men through to the next round.