Holders Man City hit six, Liverpool cruise in League Cup

Manchester City started their bid to lift a fifth successive League Cup with a 6-1 rout of Wycombe, while Japan forward Takumi Minamino inspired Liverpool's 3-0 victory at Norwich on Tuesday.

Everton and Watford were the major Premier League casualties in the third round, losing to QPR and Stoke respectively.

City will move past Liverpool onto a record nine League Cup triumphs if they take the trophy this term.