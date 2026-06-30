Norway back with big guns as Ivory Coast make three changes
Norway restored the majority of their first-choice players to the starting lineup for Tuesday’s World Cup round-of-32 clash against the Ivory Coast after resting them in their previous game against France.
Top scorer Erling Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard are among those to start the match but Julian Ryerson is injured.
In total, Norway make 10 changes from the side beaten 4-1 by France last Friday with only Patrick Berg remaining from the previous starting team.
The Ivorians have made three changes with Ghislain Konan and Emmanuel Agbadou returning to the defence after being rested against Curacao in their last game.
Christ Inao Oulai takes the place of Amad Diallo as the attacking winger is sacrificed for more strength in the middle.
Lineups
Ivory Coast
Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Guela Doue, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Christ Inao Oulai, Yan Diomande, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Nicolas Pepe.
Norway
Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.