Football

Portugal's Ronaldo first man to score at six World Cups

AFP
Houston
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US - 23 June, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal.Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in six different World Cup campaigns when he struck against Uzbekistan on Tuesday in Houston.

The 41-year-old Portugal skipper, under pressure to find the net after a barren run at major international tournaments, pounced from close range after just six minutes to create a piece of World Cup history.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on 23 June, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
AFP

It is testament to Ronaldo's longevity, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus superstar having scored his first World Cup goal in 2006, against Iran.

Ronaldo faced flak after being largely anonymous in a disappointing 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo that started Portugal's World Cup title bid in North America.

In his previous 10 games at major competitions coming into the Uzbekistan match, he had zero goals and one assist.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US- 23 June, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal.
Reuters

His travails in front of goal were in glaring contrast to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Ronaldo, widely recognised as one of the best players in football history, made his international debut in 2003.

Now with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, he scored 28 goals in 30 league games this season.

Ronaldo nearly struck after just three minutes in Houston, narrowly failing to make contact at the far post after a cross by Nuno Mendes.

Ronaldo slapped the turf, but the frustration was to be only temporary.

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