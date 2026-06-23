Portugal's Ronaldo first man to score at six World Cups

His travails in front of goal were in glaring contrast to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Ronaldo, widely recognised as one of the best players in football history, made his international debut in 2003.

Now with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, he scored 28 goals in 30 league games this season.

Ronaldo nearly struck after just three minutes in Houston, narrowly failing to make contact at the far post after a cross by Nuno Mendes.

Ronaldo slapped the turf, but the frustration was to be only temporary.