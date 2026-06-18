Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup game against Haiti
Neymar will not travel with the Brazil squad for Friday's second World Cup group game against Haiti as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.
The 34-year-old has only returned to training with the national team this week and missed the five-time World Cup winners' opening 1-1 draw with Morocco in Group C.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti said last week he was hopeful Neymar would be ready to play some part in the game against Haiti in Philadelphia.
Neymar was diagnosed in late May with an injury to his right calf, and has featured in just half of the games for his club Santos this year due to various fitness issues.
Ancelotti and his coaching staff are reluctant to rush the return of Brazil's all-time record goalscorer and compromise his availability for matches later in the tournament, according to Brazilian media.
Neymar, who has not played for his country since October 2023, "will remain in New Jersey to make the most of the final stage of his recovery process", the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a message sent to journalists on Thursday.
Brazil's final group stage game is against Scotland in Miami on 24 June.