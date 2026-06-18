USA: World Cup squad and jersey numbers

USA is in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey. Here's a look at USA's World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Goalkeepers: 1. Matt Turner (New England Revolution), 24. Matt Freese (New York City FC), 25. Chris Brady (Chicago Fire).

Defenders: 2. Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven), 3. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), 5. Antonee Robinson (Fulham), 6. Auston Trusty (Celtic), 12. Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), 13. Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), 16. Alex Freeman (Villarreal), 18. Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), 22. Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), 23. Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Midfielders: 4. Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), 7. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), 8. Weston McKennie (Juventus), 14. Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), 15. Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), 17. Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: 9. Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), 10. Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), 11. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), 19. Haji Wright (Coventry City), 20. Folarin Balogun (Monaco), 21. Tim Weah (Marseille), 26. Alejandro Zendejas (Club América).