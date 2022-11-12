Uruguay's Suarez, Cavani picked for 4th World Cup, injured Araujo in

Veteran star strike pairing Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were called up for their fourth and probably final FIFA World Cup together as Uruguay coach Diego Alonso named his 26-man squad for Qatar.

There was also room for Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo in the squad announced late on Thursday night despite the 23-year-old still recovering from a calf injury.

Barcelona are due to send a medical specialist to Qatar to continue treating Araujo and ensure he does not play until fully fit, following an agreement made between the Catalans and the Uruguayan football federation (AUF).