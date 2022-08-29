Benzema's late brace snatches win for Real Madrid at Espanyol

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring early in the first half with a first-touch finish from a brilliant pass by Aurelien Tchouameni.
Joselu levelled from a rebound right before halftime and Espanyol put up a fight against the Champions League and LaLiga champions, dominating most of the second half.
Yet two minutes from time, Rodrygo found Benzema at the far post with a perfect cross and the French striker put Real Madrid back in front.
In added time, the video assistant referee spotted a foul by keeper Benjamin Lecomte on Dani Ceballos in what was considered a clear goal-scoring opportunity on the edge of the area.
Lecomte was shown a straight red card and Benzema took charge of the free kick, bending it into the bottom corner to wrap up the points.