I can't do much more to win Ballon d'Or: Benzema

"Now I will join up with the national team but I don't think I can do much more with my club.

"We will see what happens, but in any case I am proud of what I have done."

Benzema will join up with the France squad for a series of UEFA Nations League games in June after finishing the season with 44 goals altogether for Real.

He scored hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the Champions League knockout rounds and netted three times across the two legs of the semi-final against Manchester City.