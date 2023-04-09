Villarreal stun Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior netted a superb solo goal before Jose Luis Morales equalised again and Chukwueze curled home a superb winner, which reduced Madrid’s hopes of retaining the title to virtually nothing.

“The truth is, it was hard for us to be 100 per cent motivated, that’s quite normal,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar.

“If you aren’t 100 percent, you have to be better on the pitch, we weren’t organised, they manage the ball well and it was hard for us to get it back.”

However the coach said the defeat did not allow any doubts to creep in ahead of Chelsea’s visit in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

“No, no doubts,” added Ancelotti.