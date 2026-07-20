Spain coach De la Fuente hails world-class players

Spain conceded only one goal in the tournament but struggled to find a cutting edge in front of goal for the first 115 minutes against an obdurate Argentina team, who were reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

"The match should have been decided much earlier ... but this is a World Cup final and you have to dig deep even against ten men, and we’re prepared for anything," De la Fuente added.

Matchwinner Ferran Torres said his goal belonged to the whole of Spain and expressed his relief at finally coming through for the team after criticism of his performances in the tournament.

"It was a goal scored by 47 million people – it wasn’t even mine or from the 26 players’. It was destined to happen; it was meant to be a winner," he said.

"Whilst all finals are tough, when you’re up against (Argentina's Lionel) Messi, you do get a bit nervous. We played better football. I’ve been heavily criticised throughout the World Cup. Thank God, who always gives me the strength to carry on. God gives things to those who deserve them most."