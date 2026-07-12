Bellingham levels as England draw Norway at half-time
Jude Bellingham's equaliser ensured England went into the break level at 1-1 with Norway after an entertaining first half in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday (Bangladesh Time).
The match had been largely uninspiring until Norway broke the deadlock at 36th minute through Andreas Schjelderup, a goal that sparked the contest into life. England responded through Bellingham, whose strike brought his side back on level terms at before the interval (45+2).
Harry Kane thought he had put England ahead just before half-time, but his effort was ruled out for offside, leaving the teams locked at 1-1 heading into the second half.