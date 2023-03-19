Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City thrash Burnley

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany endured a nightmare return to Manchester City on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 rout that sent Pep Guardiola's men into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles in an 11-year career at City as a player, was given a hero's reception at the Etihad.

But on the pitch City showed no mercy towards their former captain as Haaland took his tally for the season to 42 goals.