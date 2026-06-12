Mexicans celebrate breaking opening day curse with 2-0 win

Mexicans celebrated their win against South Africa on Thursday, with an 80,000-full Azteca stadium erupting in a deafening roar as Mexico won the first match of the World Cup, overcoming a curse in which the national team had failed to win on the opening day of the tournament on seven previous occasions.

"It broke the curse, and what better place to do it than at home," said Arturo Lopez, 32, inside the Azteca. "It''s the dream of all kids who like soccer to be able to attend one time in our lifetime."

Mexico won 2-0 against South Africa in a physical contest that had three red cards. An early goal by Julian Quinones in the ninth minute settled any initial nerves and got the crowd on its feet, creating an electric atmosphere in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.