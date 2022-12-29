Mbappe delivers as PSG edge over Strasbourg

Kylian Mbappe scored an injury-time penalty to seal a 2-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday before admitting he will never get over France's World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

Mbappe was back in action 10 days after scoring a hat-trick in the final but then seeing the South Americans win in a penalty shootout.

PSG had Neymar sent off for two yellow cards as the Brazilian made an unhappy return to action following his country's elimination in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Captain Marquinhos had put the hosts ahead with an early header but the Brazilian defender scored an own goal after 51 minutes as some of PSG's stars appeared to be suffering a post-Qatar hangover.