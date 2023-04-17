Lampard defends Boehly after Chelsea owner tries to fire up troubled Blues

Frank Lampard has defended Todd Boehly’s “passion” after the Chelsea co-owner reportedly told his players the season has been “embarrassing” in an attempt to fire them up for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Boehly spoke to Chelsea’s struggling stars in the dressing room in the immediate aftermath of their demoralising 2-1 defeat by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea, languishing 11th in the table, have lost all three matches since Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge as caretaker boss.