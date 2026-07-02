Balogun scores and sees red as US beat Bosnia 2-0

Folarin Balogun scored and was sent off as the United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday.

The co-hosts’ first World Cup knockout victory in nearly a quarter-century -- and only their second ever -- sets up a clash with Belgium in Seattle on Monday.

Balogun’s goal on the stroke of half-time had sent the California crowd into delirium, with some 30 million Americans expected to be watching the blockbuster clash across the nation.