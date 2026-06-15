Why England wants to follow Argentina

Football match between England and Argentina is more than just a contest between two nations—it is a rivalry steeped in emotion, controversy, and history. From Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup to David Beckham’s red card at the 1998 World Cup, encounters between the two sides have repeatedly captured the football world’s attention.

Whenever England and Argentina meet, they are viewed as fierce rivals. That rivalry will remain if the two teams cross paths again at this World Cup. Yet, in one respect, England is now looking to follow Argentina’s example. English defender Dan Burn has said that England must emulate Argentina’s approach if they are to win the World Cup.

The 34-year-old explained that the current England squad has focused on building a strong sense of brotherhood from the very first day of training camp. Highlighting the importance of team unity, he pointed to Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup.

“We’ve made a big thing about that since the very first camp we had together, about having this brotherhood and being together and I feel like a lot of the times the team that end up winning tournaments, these are the teams who are closest. You look at Argentina and the last World Cup, you felt as if they were really fighting for each other, so that’s what we’re wanting to do."