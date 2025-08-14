PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

European champions Paris Saint-Germain began the new season by lifting more silverware on Wednesday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup after producing a late comeback to draw the match 2-2.

Spurs looked set to get their hands on the trophy in their first competitive match under new coach Thomas Frank as they led 2-0 just after half-time at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Micky van de Ven gave last season's Europa League winners the lead on 39 minutes and Cristian Romero got their second goal three minutes into the second half.

However, PSG were rescued by two substitutes as Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back in the 85th minute and Goncalo Ramos headed in the equaliser four minutes into injury time.

That meant a penalty shoot-out, although it started badly for PSG when Vitinha put their first kick wide.

New Paris goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier then saved from Van de Ven and Mathys Tel missed the target, allowing Nuno Mendes to convert the winning penalty for PSG.