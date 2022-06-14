‘I’m no hero,’ says dancing keeper as Australia qualify for World Cup

Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne’s dancing antics helped Australia claim a shootout win over Peru in an inter-continental playoff on Monday but he said he was no hero, only playing his part as they claimed a fifth straight World Cup appearance.

The 33-year-old journeyman was brought on for his third cap with three minutes to play at the end of extra time and stopped the last kick as the Socceroos won 5-4 on penalties after the match ended goalless.

“He’s a very good penalty saver and I did something that could affect them mentally,” coach Graham Arnold explained at the post-match news conference.