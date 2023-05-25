Iniesta to leave Japan's Kobe but determined to play on

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta said Thursday he will make an early exit from Japanese side Vissel Kobe but intends to keep playing aged 39.

The Spanish World Cup winner's contract with Vissel runs until the end of the year but a tearful Iniesta said he will leave in July after seeing little action this season.

Iniesta has made only three substitute appearances totalling 38 minutes this term for Vissel, who are three points clear at the top of the table.

The midfield maestro said he did not know where his next move would be, but ruled out retiring.