Inter end Juventus dynasty to return to summit of Italian football

Inter Milan claimed the Serie A title on Sunday for the first time in 11 years to end Juventus’ nine-year reign in Italy.

Antonio Conte’s side clinched their 19th ‘Scudetto’ after nearest rivals Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo to leave the ‘Nerazzurri’ 13 points clear with four games remaining.

Conte had started Juventus’s record run, winning the first three titles in a streak that stretched from 2012 to 2020.

The 51-year-old took over Inter in 2019 and lifted the trophy after finishing second last season.

“I’m astonished,” said Conte.

“We’re breaking up a dynasty. Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that we’d make up this much ground on the team that dominated Serie A for nine years in the space of two seasons.”