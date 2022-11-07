Barcelona drawn with Man United in Europa League play-offs

“The draw has given us the most difficult rival again, like in the Champions League group stage. Luck was not on our side. Manchester United are a great rival, a historic club - the worst that we could wish for,” Barca manager Xavi Hernandez said after the draw.
United finished second in their Europa League group this season behind another Spanish team -- Real Sociedad -- and meet a Barca side that missed out on the Champions League last 16 after finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.
The eight group runners-up from the Europa League face eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages, with the winners of the two-legged play-offs progressing to the last 16.
The pick of the other ties sees six-time winners Sevilla facing Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Serie A giants Juventus take on Ligue 1 team Nantes, while Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma face RB Salzburg.
The first legs of the ties will take place on 16 February, with the return match a week later on 23 February.
Draw:
Barcelona v Manchester United
Juventus v Nantes
Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennais
Ajax Amsterdam v Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v AS Monaco
Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven
Salzburg v AS Roma