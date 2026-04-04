PM greets Bangladesh U-20 football team
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has congratulated the Bangladesh U-20 football team for their victory over India in the SAFF U-20 Championship.
Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibly said the premier extended his heartfelt congratulations to all players, coaches and officials of the Bangladesh U-20 football team over the historic victory in the SAFF U-20 Championship.
“Driven by patriotism and team spirit, our brave young players have proved that united efforts can ensure Bangladesh’s continued victories both at home and abroad, Inshallah,” the Prime Minister said.
Noting that the government has already started implementing plans to establish sports as a profession, Tarique Rahman said such achievements by the youth will inspire sports-loving people across the country.
Bangladesh clinched the title of SAFF U-20 Championship beating India by 4-3 goals in penalty shoot-out in the nail-biting final held at National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives on Friday.