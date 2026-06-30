Vinicius clocks 33.2 km/h, how fast Brazil players were against Japan
Pace was one of Brazil's biggest weapons in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 victory over Japan, with Vinicius Junior and Marquinhos leading the team's speed charts.
According to FIFA data published by Brazilian outlet Globo, Vinicius reached a top speed of 33.2 km/h during the match in Houston, underlining the threat the 25-year-old forward posed with his explosive runs.
However, the fastest Brazilian on the pitch was not Vinicius. Defender Marquinhos recorded the team's highest top speed at 33.8 km/h, combining defensive duties with surging forward runs.
Midfielder Gabriel Martinelli ranked next with a top speed of 33.0 km/h, followed by rising star Endrick at 32.4 km/h. Danilo and Rayan both reached 31.6 km/h.
Midfield playmaker Lucas Paqueta recorded a maximum speed of 30.9 km/h, while Douglas Santos and Matheus Cunha registered top speeds of 29.5 km/h and 29.1 km/h, respectively.
While Marquinhos led the speed rankings, Bruno Guimaraes dominated the distance statistics. The midfielder covered a match-high 12.17 kilometres, more than any other Brazilian player.
Douglas Santos finished second in distance covered with 10.96 km, while Gabriel Magalhaes (10.56 km) and Rayan (10.24 km) were the other players to surpass the 10-kilometre mark.
Midfielder Casemiro, who scored the equaliser to bring Brazil back into the match, covered 9.75 km. Vinicius, despite his repeated high-speed attacking runs, finished the game having covered 9.27 km in total.