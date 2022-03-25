Italy miss second successive World Cup after Mancini's 'biggest disappointment'

Mancini's side were loudly booed off after a defeat which means Italy will have to wait until at least 2026 to see its national team at a World Cup.

By then it will have been 12 years since the Azzurri's last participation in the world's biggest football tournament after they also crashed out in the play-offs in 2017.

Astonishingly Italy will not go to the World Cup despite only losing twice since the start of 2019, to Spain in the Nations League last autumn and on Thursday.

"It's difficult to talk about a match in which we had 40 shots and they had one or two," Mancini told reporters later.

"I'm the coach, when in football things go wrong it's the coach's fault, so I am responsible."

Italy as predicted dominated the play but as has been the case in recent matches struggled to break down a resolute away side and when presented with chances were not clinical enough to take them.

They should have been ahead on the half-hour mark when Domenico Berardi was gifted the ball on the edge of the area by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

The Sassuolo winger, who has been in red-hot form this season for his club, took too long to shoot and hit his effort into Dimitrievski's welcoming arms.