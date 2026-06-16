Czech Republic: World Cup squad and jersey numbers
The Czech Republic is in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea, and South Africa. Here's a look at Czech Republic's World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.
Coach: Miroslav Koubek
Goalkeepers: 1. Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven), 16. Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague), 23. Lukas Hornicek (Braga).
Defenders: 2. David Zima (Slavia Prague), 3. Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), 4. Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim), 5.Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim), 6. Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), 7. Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton Wanderers), 14. David Jurasek (Slavia Prague), 20. Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague), 21. David Doudera (Slavia Prague).
Midfielders: 8. Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove), 12. Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), 17. Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), 18. Michal Sadilek (Slavia Prague), 22.Tomas Soucek (West Ham), 24. Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzen), 25. Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague), 26. Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen).
Forwards: 9. Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim), 10. Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), 11. Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), 13. Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), 15. Pavel Sulc (Lyon), 19. Tomas Chory (Slavia Prague).