Football

Czech Republic: World Cup squad and jersey numbers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Czech Republic players line up during the national anthemsREUTERS

The Czech Republic is in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea, and South Africa. Here's a look at Czech Republic's World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.

Coach: Miroslav Koubek

Goalkeepers: 1. Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven), 16. Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague), 23. Lukas Hornicek (Braga).

Defenders: 2. David Zima (Slavia Prague), 3. Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), 4. Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim), 5.Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim), 6. Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), 7. Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton Wanderers), 14. David Jurasek (Slavia Prague), 20. Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague), 21. David Doudera (Slavia Prague).

Midfielders: 8. Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove), 12. Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), 17. Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), 18. Michal Sadilek (Slavia Prague), 22.Tomas Soucek (West Ham), 24. Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzen), 25. Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague), 26. Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen).

Forwards: 9. Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim), 10. Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), 11. Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), 13. Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), 15. Pavel Sulc (Lyon), 19. Tomas Chory (Slavia Prague).

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football