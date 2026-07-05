Why Brazil have never beaten Norway

Brazil and Norway hardly belong in the same conversation when it comes to World Cup pedigree. Brazil are five-time world champions, while Norway are appearing at only their fourth World Cup. Yet here is the remarkable twist: Brazil have never beaten Norway. No, you did not read that wrong.

The two sides have met four times. Norway have won twice, while the other two matches ended in draws. That means Brazil will take to the pitch tonight against Norway with one mission: to rewrite history. Before that, here's a look back at why Brazil have never managed to overcome the Norwegians.