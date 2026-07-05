Why Brazil have never beaten Norway
Brazil and Norway hardly belong in the same conversation when it comes to World Cup pedigree. Brazil are five-time world champions, while Norway are appearing at only their fourth World Cup. Yet here is the remarkable twist: Brazil have never beaten Norway. No, you did not read that wrong.
The two sides have met four times. Norway have won twice, while the other two matches ended in draws. That means Brazil will take to the pitch tonight against Norway with one mission: to rewrite history. Before that, here's a look back at why Brazil have never managed to overcome the Norwegians.
First chapter of the curse
The story began in 1988 with a friendly in Oslo. Brazil, under Carlos Alberto Silva, were rebuilding their squad, while Norway were regarded as a modest side. Brazil struck first through Romário, but the match finished 1-1.
Nearly a decade later, in 1997, Brazil returned to Oslo under Mário Zagallo with a star-studded squad featuring Ronaldo and Romário. Most expected a comfortable Brazilian victory.
Instead, Norway stunned everyone with a 4-2 win. Tore André Flo scored twice, while Jan Åge Fjørtoft Jakobsen and Østenstad also found the net. Goals from Denílson and Romário were not enough as Brazil's shaky defence let them down.
Marseille fairytale: the drama of the 1998 World Cup
The most memorable chapter was written on 23 June 1998 during the 1998 FIFA World Cup in Marseille. The group-stage clash took place at Stade Vélodrome.
Brazil had already secured qualification for the knockout stage as group winners. Even so, Zagallo fielded a full-strength side featuring Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto. Norway, meanwhile, needed victory to stay in the tournament.
The deadlock remained intact until the 77th minute, when Denílson delivered an excellent cross for Bebeto to head Brazil in front. But Brazil's lead lasted only six minutes before Tore André Flo equalised.
The real drama was still to come. In the 89th minute, Júnior Baiano pulled Flo's shirt inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to award a spot-kick.
Kjetil Rekdal converted the penalty to give Norway a famous 2-1 victory — one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
Last meeting and a 20-year wait
The teams last met in 2006, shortly after the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, under interim coach Dunga, travelled to Oslo with a new-look squad, but the result was familiar.
Daniel Carvalho scored for Brazil before Morten Gamst Pedersen equalised, leaving the match tied 1-1.
The two nations have not faced each other in the 20 years since. Can Brazil finally heal that two-decade-old wound in tonight's Round of 16 clash? Or will Norway preserve their remarkable unbeaten record against the five-time world champions? All eyes will be on the contest.