Neymar signals Brazil farewell after shock World Cup exit to Norway

Speaking briefly after the match to Bruno Formiga, a pundit for Brazilian channel ge tv, Neymar indicated that his tenure with Brazil had come to an end.

"I tried, I tried ... Now it's over! I started here, I finished here," Neymar said, referring to the stadium in New Jersey, where he made his Brazil debut in a friendly against the United States in 2010.

The 34-year-old was moved to tears after the match. It was the national team's worst World Cup performance since 1990.