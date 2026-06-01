Brazil thrash Panama 6-2 in World Cup send-off

Brazil turned on the style with a 6-2 drubbing of Panama on Sunday in a lopsided World Cup send-off at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr fired the Brazilians into the lead inside the opening minute, collecting a pass from veteran midfielder Casemiro before lashing in a thunderous strike from 25 yards.

The five-time World Cup-winners were jolted though in the 14th minute when Panama grabbed a freak equaliser, Michael Murillo's free-kick taking a wicked deflection off Matheus Cunha and sailing past Brazil keeper Alisson.