Deschamps' last dance, Mbappe's record chase give unwanted third-place game an edge

France and England will have to pick themselves up from crushing World Cup semi-final defeats for Saturday's third-place game, with Didier Deschamps taking charge of Les Bleus for the final time and Kylian Mbappe chasing individual history in a game likely to feature sweeping changes on both sides.

France's hopes of reaching a third successive World Cup final were emphatically ended by Spain in a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday, while England suffered their own heartbreak a day later with a 2-1 loss to Argentina.

The Miami match will bring down the curtain on Deschamps' 14-year reign, during which he led France to the 2018 World Cup title, the final four years later and three successive World Cup semi-finals.