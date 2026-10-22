Man Utd humiliated as Arsenal deny Bayern in Champions League

Manchester United were hammered 4-1 by Como in the Champions League on Wednesday as the pressure increased on beleaguered manager Michael Carrick, while a late Declan Rice equaliser earned Arsenal a 2-2 draw away to Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid thumped RB Leipzig 4-1 and there were also notable victories for Inter Milan, Aston Villa and Real Betis.

The most remarkable scoreline, though, came in driving rain on the banks of Lake Como, where United suffered their joint-heaviest loss in the Champions League in the last 30 years.

Nico Paz scored twice for Cesc Fabregas's Como, with Tasos Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon getting their other goals. This was a second 4-1 home win in this season's competition for the tournament debutants.