Barca thrash Beckham's Miami 6-0 in friendly

Raphinha marked his Barcelona debut with a goal and two assists as the Spanish giants kicked off their four match US tour with a comprehensive thrashing of David Beckham's Inter Miami on Tuesday.

The Brazilian, signed from Premier League Leeds United earlier this month for around $60 million, capped a promising first outing for his new club with a well taken first-half strike after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the La Liga giants the lead at a sold-out Drv Pnk Stadium.

With fellow new signing Robert Lewandowski not involved ahead of his official unveiling in Miami on Wednesday -- following his move from Bayern Munich -- it was left to Raphinha, 25, to get the thousands of Barcelona fans in attendance excited about the future.

"I was very happy to score my first goal and to play well and I hope that continues," Raphinha said. "This is a system which favors me and I think I can really help the team moving forward."