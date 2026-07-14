Birthday boy Yamal stands by ‘no fear’ comment ahead of France clash

Lamine Yamal insisted on Monday he would take no fear into Spain’s World Cup semi-final against France as he celebrated his 19th birthday.

The Barcelona prodigy raised eyebrows following Spain’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium last week after being quoted as saying that France rather than Spain ought to be “afraid” given recent defeats against La Roja.

A relaxed-looking Yamal addressed those comments as he spoke to reporters on Monday at a press conference.

“I was asked if I was afraid of France, and I said no,” Yamal explained. “We are European champions. It’s simply football,” the teenager explained.