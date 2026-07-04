Cape Verde level again as Cabral makes it 2-2 in extra time

Cape Verde refused to give in as Lopes Cabral scored a stunning extra-time equaliser to make it 2-2 against Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.

Cabral struck in the 104th minute, cutting inside from the left before curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner beyond Emiliano Martinez. The spectacular finish came just minutes after Lisandro Martinez had restored Argentina's lead early in extra time.