Cape Verde level again as Cabral makes it 2-2 in extra time
Cape Verde refused to give in as Lopes Cabral scored a stunning extra-time equaliser to make it 2-2 against Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.
Cabral struck in the 104th minute, cutting inside from the left before curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner beyond Emiliano Martinez. The spectacular finish came just minutes after Lisandro Martinez had restored Argentina's lead early in extra time.
The goal completed another remarkable comeback for the World Cup debutants, who had already recovered from Lionel Messi's first-half opener through Deroy Duarte's second-half equaliser.
Cabral's sensational strike, one of the standout goals of the tournament, ensured the enthralling knockout contest remained deadlocked heading into the second period of extra time as both teams continued their battle for a place in the Round of 16 against Egypt.