Why FIFA bans Shohag

In June 2020, the BFF National Teams Committee decided to purchase sport equipment for the residential camp in Dhaka and matches of the Bangladesh National Football Team.

The Chamber noted that BFF received three quotations in July 2020 from Sports Link, Sports Corner and Robin Enterprise for the potential purchase of sport equipment for the residential camp in Dhaka and matches of the Bangladesh National Football Team. In this respect, the Final Report listed various issues identified by BDO, Control Risks or the Expert in their respective reports, which indicated that these quotations were false:

· All three bidders appeared to be linked to each other;

•All three documents submitted by the bidders had the same typo “Qutations” and did not include the bidders’ stamp;

• Two quotations had the same suspicious opening statement “we are pleased to inform you that we have supplied you the following items as per your order”, whereas no items had even been ordered;

• All three quotations had the same layout/structure with the same format and located signature space;

• Robin Enterprise’s quotation included a mobile phone number without any connection to the company;

• Sports Corner and Sports Link have their business premises located next to each other;

• The owner of Sports Link, Robin, appeared to be a former employer of Sports Corner;

• The signatures of the “proprietor” on the documents submitted by Sports Link, i.e., the “quotation” dated 18 July 2020 and the “confirmation of delivery” dated 28 July 2020, “do not follow the same course (…)” and;

• The three quotations “are made by the same employer or template, indicating that they have not been made by different companies