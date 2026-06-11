World Cup opening ceremony: When and what events?

The pattern changed in the 2002 tournament. For the first time in World Cup history, two countries—Japan and South Korea—hosted the competition. However, the tradition of a single opening ceremony remained intact, as organisers held it exclusively in Seoul. This year, however, not only has the number of host nations increased, but organisers have also abandoned the long-standing format of a single opening ceremony.

For the first time in the World Cup’s 96-year history, three countries—the United States, Mexico and Canada—are hosting the tournament. Each country will stage its own opening ceremony: Mexico City in Mexico, Toronto in Canada and Los Angeles in the United States.