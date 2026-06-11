FIFA World Cup 2026
World Cup opening ceremony: When and what events?
The pattern changed in the 2002 tournament. For the first time in World Cup history, two countries—Japan and South Korea—hosted the competition. However, the tradition of a single opening ceremony remained intact, as organisers held it exclusively in Seoul. This year, however, not only has the number of host nations increased, but organisers have also abandoned the long-standing format of a single opening ceremony.
For the first time in the World Cup’s 96-year history, three countries—the United States, Mexico and Canada—are hosting the tournament. Each country will stage its own opening ceremony: Mexico City in Mexico, Toronto in Canada and Los Angeles in the United States.
The world will witness a threefold celebration of light at the World Cup’s opening ceremonies, although not simultaneously.
At the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, often known as the “City of Palaces”, the host nation will face South Africa in the tournament’s opening match at 1:00 am. Bangladesh time tonight. As in the 2010 World Cup, the opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kick-off. Accordingly, the first opening ceremony of this World Cup will commence at 11:00 pm Bangladesh time.
Canada’s opening ceremony will take place tomorrow night. Canada will host Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium in Toronto at 1:00 am Bangladesh time. This match will officially launch the tournament in Canada, while the opening ceremony will begin at 11:30 pm Bangladesh time beforehand.
Those wishing to watch the United States’ opening ceremony will either need to stay awake through the night or rise before dawn. On Saturday, the host nation will face Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium at 7:00 am Bangladesh time. The opening ceremony there will begin at 5:30 am.
Until two decades ago, World Cup opening ceremonies generated relatively little excitement. Interest increased significantly after Shakira achieved iconic status by performing “Waka Waka” at the 2010 World Cup. Although the late legendary singer Diana Ross attracted considerable attention with her penalty kick during the 1994 World Cup in the United States, many football supporters still remember the captivating atmosphere that the Colombian superstar Shakira created 16 years ago.
There is good news for those fans—Shakira will return once again this year.
Although organisers will stage the opening ceremonies in three different cities, they share a common vision. Their aim is to showcase the cultures of the three host nations.
In Mexico City, indigenous artists, folk performances and the traditional paper art form papel picado will highlight Mexican culture. Shakira will perform the official World Cup song, “Die Die (Let’s Go)”, alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy.
Artists featured on the tournament’s official album are also expected to perform. The line-up includes Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Maná. South African singer-songwriter Tyla will also participate in the Mexico City ceremony.
Mexico City has already completed its preparations. In addition to declaring a public holiday on the opening day of the tournament, Mexican Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum has ordered schools to close and instructed public-sector employees to work from home.
The Mexico City ceremony is expected to last between 16 and 17 minutes, while those in Toronto and Los Angeles may last approximately 13 minutes each.
At Toronto Stadium, organisers will begin the ceremony with a countdown sequence and showcase some of Canada’s most celebrated moments. Performers will include Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy (of Bangladeshi heritage), Vegedream and William Prince.
The ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium will feature large-scale visual productions and compelling storytelling. International stars including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Lisa, Rema and Tyler are expected to headline the event.
Marco Balich serves as the producer of this year’s opening ceremonies. He has previously masterminded several Olympic opening ceremonies. Although each event will have its own atmosphere and character, all three ceremonies will unite around a single central theme: football’s unique ability to bring people together beyond differences and connect them through a shared passion.