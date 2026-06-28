Messi sets new World Cup scoring streak record with goal against Jordan
Lionel Messi has added yet another landmark to his unparalleled World Cup career, becoming the first player in men's FIFA World Cup history to score in seven consecutive matches.
Substitute Messi curled in a free kick from 25 metres in the 80th minute to make the score 3-1 in his side's final Group J match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, surpassing the previous record of six consecutive World Cup matches with a goal.
That mark had been jointly held for decades by France's Just Fontaine, who set it during the 1958 tournament, and Brazil's Jairzinho, who matched it in 1970.
Messi had equaled the record after scoring against Austria in Argentina's previous group match. His strike against Jordan elevated him into a class of his own, extending a remarkable scoring sequence that spans two World Cups.
The streak began in Qatar in 2022, when Messi scored against Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and France. He carried that form into the 2026 tournament, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria, a brace against Austria and now another goal against Jordan, making it seven successive World Cup appearances with at least one goal.
Already the tournament's all-time leading men's goalscorer, Messi continues to rewrite records at the age of 39.