2022 to 2026: What did Brazil gain and what did it lose in four years?

“It felt like I was inside a coffin and everyone was saying, 'Wow, you're still alive, eh?' That's the feeling I had."

That was how Neymar described his mental state following Brazil's elimination from the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking on a podcast in April, the Brazilian star revealed that the disappointment ran so deep that it felt as though he saw what his funeral would be like.

The nightmare of 9 December 2022, when Brazil crashed out on penalties against Croatia, is now in the past. With a new World Cup, a new coach and renewed hope, the five-time world champions have returned to football's biggest stage. Ahead of their opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Morocco, it is worth looking back at Brazil's journey from Qatar to North America over the last four years.