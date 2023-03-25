Mbappe and France crush Netherlands, Lukaku hits Belgium hat-trick

Kylian Mbappe marked his first game as France captain with a brace in a 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, while Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick as Belgium began a new era with a 3-0 victory in Sweden.

In Paris, France were three goals up before the midway point in the first half of their Group B opener against a Dutch side depleted by a virus.

Mbappe, who has taken over the armband from long-term skipper Hugo Lloris, set up his vice-captain Antoine Griezmann to open the scoring inside two minutes at the Stade de France.