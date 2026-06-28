England beat Panama 2-0 to win Group L

Jude Bellingham dragged England out of a rainy New Jersey grind on Saturday, scoring one goal and creating another for Harry Kane as Thomas Tuchel's side beat Panama 2-0 to top Group L and avoid a nervy route through the World Cup knockout phase.

England finished with seven points, ahead of Croatia on six, after their 2-1 win against Ghana, who ended on four. Panama lost all three matches and finished bottom. England will play one of the eightbest third-placed teams in the Round of 32.

After a flat first half and a frustrating hour in which England dominated possession without cutting Panama open, Bellingham finally forced the breakthrough in the 62nd minute.