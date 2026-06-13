Brazilian World Cup winner Brito dies

Brito, who helped Brazil conquer the 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico, has passed away aged 86. He had been hospitalised for a week with complications due to pneumonia, FIFA said in a news release published on its website on Friday.

The centre-back made his Brazil debut in 1964 and made one appearance, against Portugal, in the global finals two years later. Brito then played every minute of every game as ‘The Beautiful Team’ won Mexico 1970 in style.