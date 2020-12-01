Jamie Day tests negative for COVID-19, likely to fly for Doha Wednesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh national football team head coach Jamie Day
Bangladesh national football team head coach Jamie Day UNB

Bangladesh national football team head coach Jamie Day tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday night after he was found positive four times, reports news agency UNB.

Jamie Day, who could not accompany the Qatar-bound national football team on 19 November due to COVID-19, is likely to fly for Doha on Wednesday morning to join the national team there.

The Bangladesh Football Federation is trying to minimise the mandatory quarantine period for him so that he can stay at the team bench during Qatar-Bangladesh FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 joint qualifiers in Doha on 4 December, provided he fulfills all other requirements to reach Doha.

Under the proper guidance of Jamie Day, Bangladesh football team smartly returned to international football after about 10 months (due to COVID-19) with a creditable 2-0 goals victory over upper ranked Nepal in the first match of the two-match Mujib Borsho FIFA International Series in Dhaka on 13 November.

But during his absence in the second match due to COVID-19, Bangladesh played a goalless draw against Nepal on 17 November and clinched the two-match series 1-0.

With the feat, the FIFA world ranking of Bangladesh team moved three steps up in the latest ranking to 184th from 187th.

