Jamie Day tests negative for COVID-19, likely to fly for Doha Wednesday

Bangladesh national football team head coach Jamie Day tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday night after he was found positive four times, reports news agency UNB.

Jamie Day, who could not accompany the Qatar-bound national football team on 19 November due to COVID-19, is likely to fly for Doha on Wednesday morning to join the national team there.

The Bangladesh Football Federation is trying to minimise the mandatory quarantine period for him so that he can stay at the team bench during Qatar-Bangladesh FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 joint qualifiers in Doha on 4 December, provided he fulfills all other requirements to reach Doha.