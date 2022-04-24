Jesus scores four as leaders Man City crush Watford

Pep Guardiola saluted "fantastic" Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian scored four times as Manchester City crushed Watford 5-1 to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Jesus stole the show at the Etihad Stadium with the first Premier League haul of three or more goals in his career.

The forward had netted only once in the league since September, but he tore Watford to shreds with a predatory display of finishing.

He struck twice in the first half before Watford's Hassane Kamara briefly reduced the deficit.

Rodri restored City's two-goal advantage and Jesus bagged two more after half-time to complete the rout.