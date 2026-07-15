France’s firepower or Spain’s calm current: Who will reach the final?

The temperature inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas can be controlled. So the Texas sun will not scorch the 70,000 spectators in the stands today, nor will anyone feel the searing July heat. Yet the atmosphere on the pitch will still be intense. That intensity has a name: France vs Spain.

It is the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but in footballing terms its significance feels equal to that of the final itself. Many have therefore dubbed the Bangladesh time 1:00 am kick-off the ‘final before the final’.

Blue on one side, red on the other. Fire against water. One team believes in explosive power, the other in flowing rhythm.

France have arrived at this World Cup with an unusual sense of quiet confidence, as though they know exactly when and where to strike. They stand on the brink of reaching the final for the fifth time in eight editions.