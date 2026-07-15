France’s firepower or Spain’s calm current: Who will reach the final?
The temperature inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas can be controlled. So the Texas sun will not scorch the 70,000 spectators in the stands today, nor will anyone feel the searing July heat. Yet the atmosphere on the pitch will still be intense. That intensity has a name: France vs Spain.
It is the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but in footballing terms its significance feels equal to that of the final itself. Many have therefore dubbed the Bangladesh time 1:00 am kick-off the ‘final before the final’.
Blue on one side, red on the other. Fire against water. One team believes in explosive power, the other in flowing rhythm.
France have arrived at this World Cup with an unusual sense of quiet confidence, as though they know exactly when and where to strike. They stand on the brink of reaching the final for the fifth time in eight editions.
Victory tonight would also send them into a third consecutive World Cup final—a feat achieved only by Germany (1982–1990) and Brazil (1994–2002). They have already become only the third team, after Germany and Brazil, to reach the semi-finals of three successive World Cups. History is within France's grasp; all that remains is to seize it.
Kylian Mbappe is the face of this team—the fire that drives it. His bursts of pace resemble lightning, and once he starts sprinting, he is impossible to catch. He has already scored eight goals in this tournament, while Ousmane Dembele has added five, taking their combined tally to 13.
Alongside them are Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue—each a weapon in his own right, together forming an irresistible attacking storm.
Didier Deschamps' side can attack at breathtaking speed, slow the tempo by retaining possession, or retreat deep into their own half for long spells if required.
They demonstrated exactly that against Morocco in the quarter-finals, absorbing pressure, waiting patiently for opportunities, and then striking decisively. They resemble hunters who know precisely when to sprint and when to wait in silence.
Spain, by contrast, play like a calm river. They do not appear dangerous at first glance, yet gradually overwhelm everything in their path. Luis de la Fuente's side use possession not only as an attacking weapon but also as a defensive shield.
With Rodri, Pedri and Fabian Ruiz orchestrating play, the ball moves so smoothly that even time seems to pause to watch. Their intricate passing traps opponents almost effortlessly. At the end of that flowing sequence stands Lamine Yamal, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Monday. Yet there is nothing youthful about his composure.
Memories of defeating France in the Euro 2024 semi-final and the Nations League remain fresh. Speaking after Spain's win over Belgium, Yamal said with confidence, “We are the two best teams. We'll see what happens, but we are not afraid. Either they will reach a third straight final, or we will beat them for the third straight time. We have no fear.”
Perhaps those words—“No fear”—best capture Spain's greatest strength. They have conceded only once at this World Cup. No matter how hard opponents have tried, breaking through Spain's passing network to create clear chances has proved almost impossible.
Yet this France side are different from the one that struggled at Euro 2024 with an injured Mbappe wearing a protective mask and an out-of-form Antoine Griezmann. Today's France are deeper, sharper and far more dangerous. Their attacking armoury is stronger, and their confidence has reached extraordinary heights.
The ghosts of past disappointments no longer haunt this new French side.
Mbappe's pace is likely to force Spain's defensive line deeper. Dembele's threat from the wings could unsettle the balance that has defined Spain's midfield. Olise has the ability to create space in central areas. Belgium showed that Spain can be unsettled by bypassing the pressure and exploiting pockets of space beneath the midfield. France possess exactly those weapons.
But questions remain at the other end. Will the control of Rodri and Pedri suffocate the French attack? And if Yamal catches fire on the right flank, can France's defence contain him, unlike in the Euro semi-final in Munich?
Having now coached at four consecutive World Cups, Didier Deschamps has already secured his place in history. Victory in this tournament would make him the first man to win the World Cup once as a player and twice as a coach—a unique achievement beyond even Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer. But before he can think of that record, France must first eliminate Spain tonight.
So where will football's loyalties lie? With France's firepower or Spain's calm current? Whatever the answer, when the final whistle sounds in Dallas, one team will step onto a new page of history, while the other will return to the dressing room searching for a dream that has slipped away.