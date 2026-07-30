UEFA votes to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans

UEFA and its 55 European member nations voted unanimously on Thursday to boycott the World Cup and all FIFA tournaments in protest at world football's governing body's plan to sell a stake to external investors.

The dramatic move came after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued a scathing letter to the continent's 47 member associations and warned the proposal would never succeed without the support of all of football's regional blocs.

"UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors," UEFA said in a statement.

"As a result of today’s discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership."

European football's ruling body said the World Cup was not for sale and could not be treated as an investment product or surrendered to private investors.