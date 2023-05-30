Abahani-Mohammedan face off in final after 14 years

The perennial rivals of Bangladesh football, Dhaka Abahani Limited and Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club will battle in the final of the Federation Cup after 14 years today (Tuesday), reports UNB.
The match will kick off at 3:15pm at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Comilla and will be telecast live by T Sports.
Abahani and Mohammedan are the most decorated clubs in this competition, winning the Federation Cup title 14 and 10 times respectively.
The last time these two sides faced off in the final of the Federation Cup, was in 2009. In that match, Mohammedan defeated Abahani 4-1 in a tie-breaker.
Football fans in Comilla are excited to see the biggest match in Dhaka football in their backyard. The organisers have been advertising the match in different areas of the town and expect a packed crowd for the final.